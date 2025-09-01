India has offered to cut tariffs to nothing but it's getting late, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has, once again, said that India charges heavy tariffs which is the reason why the US hiked duties on Indian imports. In a post on TruthSocial, he claimed India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest ‘client,’ but we sell them very little—until now a totally one-sided relationship, and it has been for many decades,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He further added that high tariffs imposed by India have prevented US businesses from selling goods there. “It has been a totally one-sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!”

Trump also noted that India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia and very little from the US.

He, however, further added that India has now offered to cut its tariffs to zero, but said the move is long overdue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pressed his vision for a new global security and economic order that prioritises the "Global South", in a direct challenge to the United States, during a summit that included the leaders of Russia and India.

"We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practise true multilateralism," Xi said, in a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

In an image, Putin and Modi were shown holding hands as they walked jovially towards Xi before the summit opened. The three men stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing and surrounded by interpreters.

After the summit, Modi shared a ride with Putin in the Russian leader’s armoured Aurus limousine en route to their bilateral meeting.

"Conversations with him are always insightful," Modi wrote on X. At the bilateral meeting, Putin addressed Modi in Russian as "Dear Mr Prime Minister, dear friend."

China and India are the biggest buyers of crude oil from Russia, the world's second largest exporter. Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India over the purchases but not on China.