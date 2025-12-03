MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 December 2025

Malaysia says deep-sea search for long-missing flight MH370 to resume Decemeber 30

The most recent search in the southern Indian Ocean in April this year was suspended due to poor weather conditions

Reuters Published 03.12.25, 09:51 AM
FILE PHOTO: Man looks at message board for passengers onboard missing MH370 in Kuala Lumpur

FILE PHOTO: Man looks at message board for passengers onboard missing MH370 in Kuala Lumpur Reuters

The search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on December 30, Malaysia's transport ministry said on Wednesday, more than a decade after the Beijing-bound flight disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014. The most recent search in the southern Indian Ocean in April this year was suspended due to poor weather conditions.

Ocean Infinity confirmed it will recommence seabed search operations for 55 days, to be conducted intermittently, Malaysia's transport ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

RELATED TOPICS

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India won’t blink: Russian oil will still keep coming despite latest sanctions from Washington

Flows dip for now, but New Delhi is set to keep the Kremlin crude arriving through ‘less transparent routes’
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Quote left Quote right

If you do want Sanchar Saathi on your phone, keep it. If you want to delete it, delete it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT