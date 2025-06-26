India closely monitoring IAEA updates on radiation at Iranian nuclear sites after attacks

India on Thursday said it is closely following updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about radiation levels at the Iranian nuclear sites following attacks on them.

New Delhi also reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward for early restoration of regional peace and stability.

"India is closely following updates from the IAEA about the radiation levels in the affected site," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

His comments at a weekly media briefing came in response to a question on Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and scientific institutions.

"We have noted that so far IAEA has reported that the targeted facilities either confirmed no nuclear material, or small quantities of natural or low enriched uranium, and that radioactive contamination has been limited to the buildings affected by the strikes," Jaiswal said.

"We urge return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability," he said.

India on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of hostilities. At the same time, New Delhi reiterated its concerns about sustained security and stability in West Asia.

"We expressed deep concerns about the recent escalation of the situation in West Asia, including the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Subsequently, we welcomed the ceasefire as you would have seen," Jaiswal said.

Asked about a joint statement issued by BRICS that referred to military strikes on Iran as a violation of international law, though the characterization was missing in New Delhi's statement, Jaiswal said New Delhi expressed deep concern over the conflict.

"I have seen the joint statement...where the member countries have expressed this grave concern. I would also urge you to look at the statements we have issued on the Israel-Iran issue, where we expressed our deep concern on the escalation and called for the route of dialogue and diplomacy to be taken for de-escalation," he said.

The BRICS grouping comprising India, China, Russia and eight other nations on Tuesday voiced "grave concern" over military strikes against Iran and called for breaking the "cycle of violence".

The influential bloc urged concerned parties to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday morning.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The ceasefire seems to be holding. PTI MPB ZMN

