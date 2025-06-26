MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Nothing moved' from Iranian nuclear facility before US strikes, says Donald Trump

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from US strikes

Reuters Published 26.06.25, 09:40 PM
Donald Trump Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said nothing was moved from an Iranian nuclear facility, echoing his defense secretary who earlier on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved its uranium to shield it from U.S. strikes over the weekend.

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!" Trump, without providing evidence, wrote on his social media platform.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from US strikes on Iran's nuclear program over the weekend.

