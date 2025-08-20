‘I want to try and get to heaven,’ Donald Trump says days after call to Norwegian minister for Nobel

Donald Trump wants to knock on heaven’s door with his bid for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from getting killed, that’s pretty good,” the US President told the Fox & Friends TV programme. “I want to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

The reason he cited was his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“Holy mother of God! What a thing to say at 8 o’clock in the morning,” The New York Times quipped.

Asked if the quote about spiritual motivations for his peace deal was a joke, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said: “I think the President was serious. I think the President wants to get to heaven — as I hope we all do in this room as well.”

The US President, convicted on 34 counts of felony, has increasingly embraced Christian symbolism, specially after a failed assassination attempt on the campaign trail. His campaign video, ‘God Made Trump’, compared him to a messianic figure.

The 79-year-old Trump’s desire to go to heaven after death comes close on the heels of his reported desire for the Nobel Peace Prize in his lifetime.

Last week, Norwegian newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported: “Out of the blue, while finance minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called. He wanted the Nobel Prize – and to discuss tariffs."