India backs Trump-Putin Alaska summit, eyes early end to Ukraine war

India on Saturday welcomed the agreement between US and Russia for a presidential meeting in Alaska in a bid to end the war in Ukraine. New Delhi’s stakes for an early resolution of the conflict are higher than ever before since the war began in February 2022 after Washington slapped India with an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

Welcoming the “understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025”, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a suo motu statement said: “This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace.”

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “this is not an era of war”, the spokesperson said India not only endorses the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but also “stands ready to support these efforts”.