MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 August 2025

India backs Trump-Putin Alaska summit, eyes early end to Ukraine war

New Delhi hails planned US-Russia meet on Aug 15, hopes for peace and relief from tariffs tied to its Russian oil imports

Anita Joshua Published 10.08.25, 11:19 AM
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin File

India on Saturday welcomed the agreement between US and Russia for a presidential meeting in Alaska in a bid to end the war in Ukraine. New Delhi’s stakes for an early resolution of the conflict are higher than ever before since the war began in February 2022 after Washington slapped India with an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports as a penalty for buying Russian oil.

Welcoming the “understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025”, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a suo motu statement said: “This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “this is not an era of war”, the spokesperson said India not only endorses the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but also “stands ready to support these efforts”.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'It was a narrative management': Army chief mocks Pak's Op Sindoor victory claim

We played chess. It means, we did not know what is the next move, the enemy is going to take, and what we are going to do, says Dwivedi
Sharad Pawar addresses the media in Nagpur on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Rahul’s objection was regarding the EC. Why are BJP leaders or the chief minister responding?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT