‘Inaccurate and misleading’: India rejects US trade advisor Navarro’s ‘Brahmins are profiteering’ remarks

India has dismissed comments Peter Navarro’s series of statements targeting New Delhi’s trade and foreign policy as “inaccurate and misleading”.

“We have seen inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr Navarro…we reject them,” ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior trade advisor Peter Navarro has repeatedly criticised India since US President Donald Trump’s return to office, further straining ties between the two countries.

His latest remarks followed the implementation of punitive 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.

Speaking shortly after the tariffs came into effect, Navarro blamed New Delhi for fuelling the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling it “Modi’s war” due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

He urged India to halt oil imports from Moscow, suggesting that New Delhi could see a 25 per cent reduction in tariffs if it complied.

Navarro accused India of running a “profiteering scheme” by refining discounted Russian crude and exporting it at a premium.

He claimed that India had bought virtually no oil from Russia prior to its invasion of Ukraine but has since raised purchases to 35 per cent.

“They don't need the oil. It's a refining profit-sharing scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. That's the reality of that,” Navarro said.

In another controversial remark, Navarro accused India’s elite of profiteering “at the expense of Indian people,” saying, “India is nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin... You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop.”

The Trump administration’s trade advisor also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with Russia and China, calling his participation in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit a “shame.”

“It is a shame to see [PM] Modi getting in bed with Xi Jinping and Putin. I'm not sure what he's thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us and not Russia,” Navarro said.

India has defended its purchase of Russian oil as a necessary step to ensure energy security and price stability. It has also criticised Washington’s trade measures as “unjustified.”