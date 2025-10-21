Trump-Putin meeting on Ukraine war resolution put on hold, says US official

Plans are on hold for President Donald Trump to sit down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to talk about resolving the war in Ukraine, according to a US official.

The meeting had been announced last week. It was supposed to take place in Budapest, although a date had not been set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was made following a call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official requested anonymity because they weren't authorised to speak publicly.

The back-and-forth over Trump's plans are the latest bout of whiplash caused by his stutter-step efforts to resolve a conflict that has persisted for nearly four years.