MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 October 2025

EU invites China to Brussels for urgent talks on rare earth export restrictions

European trade commissioner said the EU had no interest in escalation, but the situation cast a shadow on EU-China relations and a prompt resolution was essential

Reuters Published 21.10.25, 10:26 PM
A sample of bastnaesite ore, a mineral used in the rare earth industry to extract elements such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium, is displayed at the Geological Museum of China in Beijing, China, October 14, 2025.

A sample of bastnaesite ore, a mineral used in the rare earth industry to extract elements such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium, is displayed at the Geological Museum of China in Beijing, China, October 14, 2025. Reuters

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday he had invited Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to Brussels in the coming days to find "urgent solutions" to China's tightening of its restrictions on rare earth exports.

"The Minister Wang Wentao has accepted this invitation so our teams will engage under the export control dialogue upgraded after the July EU-China summit," Sefcovic told a news conference after a call with Wang lasting almost two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sefcovic said the EU had no interest in escalation, but the situation cast a shadow on EU-China relations and a prompt resolution was essential.

Also Read

He called the scaled-up restrictions unjustified and harmful, but said his call with Wang had proved constructive and both sides had agreed to intensify contacts.

The European trade chief said EU companies had sent eight lists of priority applications for some 2,000 export licences and that only just over half had been properly addressed.

"Where you feel it the most is the automotive industry, machinery and I'm sure this would be the case with the new proposed measures," Sefcovic said.

He said he was also in contact with the Dutch business minister regarding Nexperia, the China-owned computer chipmaker the Dutch government seized control of last month citing worries about the possible transfer of technology to the company's Chinese parent. The commissioner said he was reassured that both sides wanted to de-escalate the situation and work towards a practical agreement.

RELATED TOPICS

Brussels European Union
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US Army taps Wall Street for $150 bn modernisation to boost military readiness: Report

The initiative reflects Trump administration’s push to align the $13 trillion private capital industry with US defence and technology goals; projects under consideration can include data centres and rare earth processing facilities
Prashant Kishor
Quote left Quote right

Democracy is being murdered. There has been no such precedent in the country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT