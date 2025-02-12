Eye on 'global transformation', PM Modi calls for French investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French companies to look at the immense opportunities offered by the India growth story and said it was the "right time" to invest in the country.

In his address at the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, where he was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi noted the expanding bilateral business and economic collaboration and the impetus it has provided to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He highlighted India's attractiveness as a favoured global investment destination, based on a stable polity and predictable policy ecosystem.

"Let me tell you all, this is the right time to come to India. Everyone's progress is linked to India's progress," said Modi.

"An example of this was seen in the aviation sector, when Indian companies placed large orders for airplanes. And, now, when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities for yourselves," he said.

Inviting French business to join India's development journey, he said, "When France's finesse and India's scale meet; when India's pace and France's precision join; when France's technology and India's talent unite... then, not just business landscape, but global transformation will happen."

PM Modi noted that India is becoming the biggest centre of diversification and de-risking, backed by a new generation of reforms outlined in the Union Budget earlier this month.

He noted, "India and France are not just linked by democratic values. The foundation of our friendship is based on the spirit of deep trust, innovation, and public welfare. Our partnership is not limited to just two countries.

"We are cooperating together to address global problems and challenges. During my last visit, we had outlined the 2047 roadmap for our partnership. Following that, we are pursuing cooperation in a comprehensive manner in every field.”

He pointed to areas such as aerospace, ports, defence, electronics, dairy, chemicals and consumer goods where Indo-French cooperation is already in action.

"You are well aware of the changes that have taken place in India in the last decade. We have established a stable polity, and predictable policy ecosystem. Following the path of reform, perform, and transform, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. It is the fastest growing major economy in the world," he said.

"It will soon become the world's third largest economy. India's skilled young talent factory and innovation spirit are our identity on the global stage. Today, India is fast becoming a preferred global investment destination,” he added.

In a post on X, Modi said the India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. "It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the forum brought together CEOs from a diverse group of companies from both sides, focusing on sectors such as defence, aerospace, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, life-sciences, wellness and lifestyle, and food and hospitality.

Modi meets Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in U.S. nuclear technology, the White House said.

The meeting between Vance and Modi in Paris on Tuesday, where they were both attending an artificial intelligence summit, came ahead of the prime minister's U.S. visit later this week in which topics like trade, investment, technology and immigration are expected to be discussed.

Earlier this month, India proposed to amend its nuclear liability law to boost foreign and private investments in the much-guarded sector. Analysts say Washington has for years seen India as a counter to China's rising global influence.

Modi and Vance "discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable U.S. nuclear technology," the White House said in a statement.

In a post on X, Modi said he and Vance "had a great conversation on various subjects."