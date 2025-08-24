MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 24 August 2025

Hong Kong axes visa for Bloomberg journalist, raising press freedom concerns

The journalist, Rebecca Choong Wilkins, was not given a reason for her visa rejection despite having worked for Bloomberg in Hong Kong for six years, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong said in a statement posted online on Friday evening

New York Times News Service Published 24.08.25, 11:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A journalist for Bloomberg News has been denied a visa to continue living and working in Hong Kong, effectively expelling her from the semiautonomous Asian financial centre in another potential blow to press freedom in the territory.

The journalist, Rebecca Choong Wilkins, was not given a reason for her visa rejection despite having worked for Bloomberg in Hong Kong for six years, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong said in a statement posted online on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg News confirmed on Saturday that Choong Wilkins, a British national, had been denied a new visa, but it provided no additional details. The news organisation has dozens of employees in Hong Kong because of its significance as a financial hub and its proximity to mainland China.

“Rebecca Choong Wilkins is a valued and highly respected member of our newsroom,” Bloomberg News said in an emailed statement. “We cannot comment on the specifics of her situation, but we fully support Rebecca and we will continue to work through the appropriate avenues to try to resolve the matter.”

In a post on X on Saturday, Choong Wilkins said she was “very sad to be leaving my colleagues, friends and the place I’ve called home”. She added that she was 8 months pregnant and on maternity leave.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Visa Hong Kong Bloomberg
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After SBI, Bank of India tags Reliance Comm; Anil Ambani as fraud, firm denies allegations

Previously, State Bank of India had done the same in June this year, alleging misappropriation of bank funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of the loans
Tejashwi Yadav.
Quote left Quote right

Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word jumla has also become a crime... They fear the truth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT