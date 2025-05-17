'Hindustani ballistic missiles hit Nur Khan airbase': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly acknowledged that Indian ballistic missiles struck the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi and other key military sites during Operation Sindoor.

His remarks, made during a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (day of gratitude) event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, have gone viral on social media.

Sharif recounted the early morning call he received from Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir informing him about the strikes.

“On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2.30 am, Army chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan airbase and other areas. I can tell you that by swearing on the god that there was confidence, self-confidence and patriotism in the General's voice,” Sharif is purportedly seen saying in the video.

He added, “Our air force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets.”

He also claimed Pakistan had downed Indian fighter jets, something that India has not confirmed.

The Nur Khan Airbase, formerly Chaklala, sits between Rawalpindi and Islamabad and has been a key asset for Pakistan’s air operations. It was also targeted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

On May 10, Pakistan claimed that three of its air bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones — Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district).

In a press conference held around 4am the same day, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the attacks.

Satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies later showed damage at multiple locations. Images captured on April 25 and May 10 indicated structural damage at four sites — Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.

Many analysts have noted India’s hitting Pakistani military installations sent alarm calls ringing across the world, and it is believed to have been a key reason for Washington to really wake up to the conflict and start working the phones.

Sharif’s statement has triggered sharp reactions from Indian political leaders.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X: “Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in — the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also responded: “To be as clueless as this man when terror airbases under his control are being destroyed by India. Deeply satisfying.”

The strikes were part of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory mission launched on May 7 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.