Hiker falls to death on Mount Nama after untying safety rope to take photographs

A 31-year-old hiker fell to his death while attempting to take photographs near the summit of Mount Nama in China’s Sichuan province after reportedly untying his safety rope.

The victim, identified as Hong, was part of a hiking group climbing the 18,332-foot (5,588-metre) peak on September 25.

Witnesses said he had removed his safety line and was not using an ice axe when he slipped on the snow-covered slope.

A video circulating online showed Hong standing on a snowy ridge close to the summit without his safety rope.

As he tried to steady himself, he appeared to trip and then slid down the mountainside, disappearing over the edge.

He reportedly fell nearly 656 feet (200 metres) before coming to a stop out of view, as other hikers watched.

Chinese media outlet Red Star News reported that Hong tripped over his crampons while trying to stand after untying the rope. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Relatives told Channel News Asia that this was Hong’s first visit to the mountain and estimated the fall to be between 328 and 656 feet (100-200 metres).

Officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and sports bureau said that Hong and his group had not shared their climbing plans or obtained the required permits.

Following the accident, local authorities initiated an immediate rescue operation.

Mount Nama, also known as Nama Peak, lies in the eastern Tibetan Plateau and forms part of the Gongga Mountain Range in Sichuan Province.

Rescue operations are underway in Tibet to help nearly 200 trekkers stranded near Mount Everest after an unseasonal snowstorm struck during one of China’s busiest holiday weekends.

The heavy snowfall trapped hundreds of hikers, prompting a large-scale evacuation.

Chinese authorities said all stranded individuals have been contacted, and 350 trekkers have already been brought to safety.

Around 200 remain stuck in the remote valley of Karma on the Tibetan side of the border, which leads to the eastern Kangshung face of Everest.

The evacuation, which began on Monday, is expected to be completed by Tuesday, according to a source quoted by Reuters.

In neighbouring Nepal, a South Korean climber died after being caught in a storm while attempting to ascend a Himalayan peak located just south of Everest.