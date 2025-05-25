Hasina accuses Yunus of 'selling nation to US', calls Awami League ban unconstitutional

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of “selling the nation to the United States” and handing control of the government to extremist groups.

In an audio message posted on the Awami League’s Facebook page, Hasina alleged that Yunus, who gained global recognition during her government, “has given the reins of the government to terrorists.”

She also lashed out at the recent ban on the Awami League, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was appointed as the transitional head of government on August 7, 2024, following a wave of student-led protests that led to Hasina’s resignation and departure from the country. Her latest remarks come amid reports that Yunus has threatened to step down after the military called for general elections in December.

“My father did not agree to America's demands for St. Martin's Island. He had to give his life for that. And that was my destiny as I never thought of selling the country to stay in power,” Hasina said.

She recounted the country’s fight for independence under her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and added: “It can't be anyone's intention to give up even an inch of that country's soil to anyone. But what a misfortune it is today. Such a person came to power, a person who is absolutely loved by the people of the whole country, a person who is loved by the world, and what happened to that person today when he came to power?”

Reiterating her allegation that Yunus seized power with the help of extremist elements, Hasina said: “He has seized power with the help of terrorists, even those who are banned in various international arenas, against whom my government protected the people of Bangladesh. After only one terrorist attack, we took strict measures. Many were arrested. Now prisons are empty. They released everyone. Now Bangladesh is the reign of those militants.”

She went on to call Yunus a “militant leader” and criticised his government’s actions against her party.

“The constitution of our great Bengali nation, we got it through a long struggle and the liberation war. Who gave this militant leader, who has illegally seized power, the right to touch the constitution? He does not have the mandate of the people and has no constitutional basis. That position (Chief Advisor) also has no basis, and it does not exist. So, how can he change the law without a parliament? This is illegal. They have banned the Awami League,” she said.