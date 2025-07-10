Ukraine to launch Starlink mobile internet in 2026, becoming Europe's first, Kyivstar says

Ukraine will become the first European nation to offer Starlink mobile services when leading operator Kyivstar launches messaging by year-end and mobile satellite broadband in mid-2026, Chief Executive Oleksandr Komarov said.

Field tests have begun under an end-2024 deal with Space X's commercial broadband constellation to allow tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's company to launch direct-to-cell services in the war-torn country.

Direct-to-cell devices connect to satellites equipped with modems that function like a cellphone tower, beaming telephone signals from space directly to smartphones.

"The first phase is over-the-top (OTT) messaging ... so messaging via WhatsApp, Signal, and other systems ... it will be in place at the end of this year," Komarov told Reuters in Rome.

"And probably at the beginning of 2026, let's be on the safe side, Q2 2026, we will be able to propose mobile satellite broadband data ... and voice."

SpaceX did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

US carrier T-Mobile will introduce a data service on its satellite-to-cell network, powered by Starlink, at the start of October, the company said in June.

Komarov was speaking ahead of a Ukraine recovery conference Italy is hosting three years after the Russian invasion, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also due to attend.

He said his main aim at the conference, the fourth since the war began in February 2022, was to support the Ukrainian government and establish new business ties, some with Italian firms willing to expand in the country.

Kyivstar, owned by telecoms group VEON, is also working towards a U.S. listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Komarov said the project was "moving forward" and hoped to finalise it in the third quarter of this year.

"I think it will be an exemplary move," he added. "The first in history, the direct placement of (a) Ukrainian entity on the American stock exchange ... during the war."

Komarov said Ukrainian telecom infrastructure was holding up well under Russia's escalating assaults in recent weeks.

Last year one of its attacks on power grids and transmission lines caused daily blackouts in major cities after it knocked out about half Ukraine's available generation capacity.

"I think that we are much more resilient than we used to be in 2022. Right now we can run our fixed and mobile services up to 10 hours during the blackouts, even national blackouts."