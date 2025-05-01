MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

Harvard reports slam campus antisemitism and bias: President issues apology

Harvard is being scrutinised by the Trump administration over accusations of antisemitism, and is fighting the administration’s withdrawal of billions of dollars in federal funding

Anemona Hartocollis, Vimal Patel Published 01.05.25, 07:35 AM
A protestor wears US flags in their hair at a "Harvard Stands United Rally" organised by Students for Freedom at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A protestor wears US flags in their hair at a "Harvard Stands United Rally" organised by Students for Freedom at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Tuesday. Reuters

A Harvard task force released a scathing account of the university on Tuesday, finding that antisemitism had infiltrated coursework, social life, the hiring of some faculty members and the worldview of certain academic programs.

A separate report on anti-Arab, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian bias on campus, also released on Tuesday, found widespread discomfort and alienation among those students as well, with 92 per cent of Muslim survey respondents saying they believed they would face an academic or professional penalty for expressing their political opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings, conveyed in densely packed reports that are hundreds of pages long, come at a delicate time for the university. Harvard is being scrutinised by the Trump administration over accusations of antisemitism, and is fighting the administration’s withdrawal of billions of dollars in federal funding. Harvard has sued the Trump administration in hopes of restoring the funding, the first university to do so.

In a letter accompanying the two reports, Dr Alan Garber, Harvard’s president, apologised for the problems that the task forces revealed. He said the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023 and the war that followed had brought long simmering tensions to the surface, and promised to address them.

“The 2023-24 academic year was disappointing and painful,” Dr Garber, who took office in January 2024, wrote in the letter. “I am sorry for the moments when we failed to meet the high expectations we rightfully set for our community.”

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Harvard University Anti-Semitism
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US Secretary of State dials Jaishankar, Sharif; urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating 'this unconscionable attack'
Ishaq Dar
Quote left Quote right

Allegations without an iota of evidence… Pakistan has nothing to do with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT