Harvard in Trump talks to settle dispute that lead to far-reaching attack on school

Harvard University and the Trump administration have restarted talks to potentially settle the acrimonious dispute that led President Donald Trump to wage a far-reaching attack on the school and raised stark questions about the federal government's place in higher education, according to three people briefed on the negotiations.

The discussions began again this week at a meeting in the White House. At the meeting, Harvard representatives showed White House officials a PowerPoint presentation that laid out measures the school has taken on antisemitism, viewpoint diversity and admissions.

In turn, the White House signalled other steps it would like for Harvard to take on those subjects and later sent a letter laying out conditions that could resolve the conflict, according to one of the people.

It is unclear how Harvard plans to respond to the letter.

Harvard representatives sought a meeting after other higher education leaders expressed hope that it would re-engage with the administration. And Harvard's outreach came after education secretary Linda McMahon raised the prospect of negotiations with a university she routinely criticised. Harvard officials sensed an opening and suggested a briefing on steps the school has taken in recent years, two of the people said.

It is unclear how close both sides are to a potential deal and the exact terms any final agreement would entail. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it was "very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so".

Harvard has been widely praised by Democrats, academics and its alumni for fighting the Trump administration. But top Harvard officials, according to two people briefed on the matter, have become increasingly convinced in recent weeks that the school has little choice but to try to strike a deal with the White House.

Harvard officials believe that if the university remains at odds with Trump it is likely to become far smaller as Trump tries to keep pummelling it with funding cuts, federal investigations and limits on visas. Now, the school may find itself having to explain a deal with Trump.

New York Times News Service