Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation', claims it as 'Israeli propaganda'

Hamas said the US allegations were false and 'fully align with the misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the continuation of the occupation’s crimes and organised aggression' against the Palestinians in Gaza

Published 19.10.25, 01:54 PM
Heavy machinery operates at a site where searches are underway for the bodies of hostages killed after being seized by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2025.

Hamas rejected on Sunday a statement from the U.S. State Department in which it cited "credible reports" indicating the Palestinian militant group would imminently violate the ceasefire deal with Israel.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said the US allegations were false and “fully align with the misleading Israeli propaganda and provide cover for the continuation of the occupation’s crimes and organised aggression” against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The US State Department said it informed countries involved in the Gaza peace agreement that an attack by Hamas is being planned against Palestinians and that it would be a “grave” violation of the ceasefire deal.

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” according to a release Saturday by the State Department that shared no details of the “credible reports” it cited.

Hamas said its police forces in Gaza, “with broad popular and community support, are fulfilling their national duty in pursuing these gangs and holding them accountable according to clear legal mechanisms, to protect citizens and preserve public and private property”.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel Hamas United States
