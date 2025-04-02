MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 02 April 2025

German police shut down 'Kidflix' child abuse platform; 79 suspects arrested

German and Dutch authorities seized the central server of the platform, which contained 72,000 videos at the time

Reuters Published 02.04.25, 09:13 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Police shut down one of the largest paedophile networks in the world last month in an operation spanning 35 countries, the EU's law enforcement agency Europol said on Wednesday.

Europol said 79 suspects had been arrested for sharing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a platform known as Kidflix. Some of those arrested are suspected of having abused children themselves, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

German and Dutch authorities seized the central server of the platform, which contained 72,000 videos at the time.

Also Read

Europol said a total of around 91,000 unique videos had been uploaded and shared on the hugely profitable platform, which was created in 2021 and attracted 1.8 million users worldwide in the past three years.

"Unlike other known platforms of this kind, Kidflix not only enabled users to download child sexual abuse material but also to stream video files. Users made payments using cryptocurrencies, which were subsequently converted into tokens," Europol said.

Users could earn tokens by uploading material, verifying titles and descriptions and assigning categories to videos, it added.

Europol said the operation had been the largest ever handled by its experts in fighting child sexual exploitation and one of the biggest cases the agency had supported in recent years.

It said a total of almost 1,400 suspects had been identified, while 39 children were protected through the operation.

RELATED TOPICS

Germany Police Child Abuse
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India, Bangladesh: Divided by cricket and geopolitics, united by ‘factually incorrect’ NYT

Bangladesh on March 31, rebuffed an NYT article that claimed the country was witnessing a resurgence of Islamist extremism, reported Prothom Alo
Akhilesh Yadav (left), Amit Shah (right)
Quote left Quote right

Fear being spread that Waqf bill will interfere in religious matters of Muslims

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT