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Frontier Airlines flight aborts takeoff after engine fire at Denver airport, reportedly hits pedestrian

The company said the flight was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom safely evacuated

Reuters Published 09.05.26, 05:12 PM
FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines plane approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A Frontier Airlines plane approaches Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2025. Reuters

A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles aborted takeoff at Denver International Airport late Friday after an engine caught fire, triggering an emergency evacuation of all passengers and crew. Authorities are also investigating reports that the aircraft may have struck a pedestrian on the runway during the incident.

Denver International Airport said the brief engine fire was quickly extinguished by airport firefighters.

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Frontier Airlines said smoke was detected inside the cabin of the Airbus A321, prompting pilots to halt the takeoff.

The airline said the aircraft was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom were evacuated safely.

Neither Frontier nor the airport provided details about the pedestrian reportedly struck on the runway. The airline said it was working with airport officials and safety authorities to investigate the incident and gather more information.

According to ABC News, at least one passenger sustained a minor injury during the evacuation.

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