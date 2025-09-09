‘Don’t kill students’: Fresh protests erupt despite curfew as Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly clashes

Fresh anti-government protests led by students broke out in several parts of Nepal on Tuesday, defying restrictions on public gatherings and demanding Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s resignation.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.

Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

The protesters shouted slogans such as “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (K P Sharma Oli is a thief, quit the country), “Take action against corrupt leaders”.

Protesters blocked roads by burning tyres, pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung — who ordered the social media ban that triggered the unrest — and vandalised the homes of former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Authorities responded by reimposing indefinite curfews across Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts from 8:30 am.

“No movement of people, any type of gathering, demonstration, protest, meeting and sit-in will be allowed during the curfew,” said Chhabilal Rijal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

Emergency services, media, tourists and air travellers were exempt. Panic buying ensued, with public transport halted and schools and colleges shut.

The fresh unrest comes a day after violent youth-led demonstrations against a social media ban left 19 people dead and over 300 injured, prompting the Nepali Army to secure the parliament area.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned late Monday as the crisis deepened.

In a late-night address, Prime Minister Oli expressed sorrow over the violence, attributing it to “infiltration from different selfish centres.” He announced relief payments for the victims’ families, free treatment for the injured and a 15-day probe committee.

Cabinet spokesperson Gurung confirmed on Tuesday that the government had lifted the social media ban.

“We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now,” he said.

Organisers, calling the movement “Gen Z demonstrations,” said the protests reflect young people’s anger at corruption and lack of opportunities in the Himalayan nation.