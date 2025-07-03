MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four dead, 14 others hospitalised from gunshot wounds after drive-by shooting in Chicago

Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper

AP Published 03.07.25, 05:25 PM

Videograb

Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalised following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago's River North neighbourhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

