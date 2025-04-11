'Raise voice against America': In old video, Modi slams Tahawwur Rana's acquittal in Chicago

Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India has made skeletons tumble out of the closet.

A 2011 video shows PM Narendra Modi (then Gujarat chief minister) bashing America and questioning the country's "attitude towards Pakistan".

In the clip, Modi can be seen saying, “A court in America's Chicago has ordered to free Rana. This has raised a new question for every power and every government fighting against terrorism. I hope that the Indian government will immediately give its response to the issue."

"The Indian government should raise its voice against America and take tough decisions against America's attitude towards Pakistan. This is the need of the hour. Otherwise, one after the other, criminals will be swarming to America. Their cases will be heard in American courts and they will be pronounced not guilty," he added.

Modi had unleashed a barrage of criticism on the UPA government's foreign policy after a US court clearing Rana of the charges.

He had further expressed his anguish in an X post, which read, “US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India and it is a “major foreign policy setback”.

Meanwhile netizens are praising PM Narendra Modi for “fulfilling yet another promise” and for “never forgetting India’s enemies.”

The 60-hour (approximately) siege had spanned over CSMT, Leopold Café, Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and Nariman House and had claimed 175 lives (including 9 terrorists), leaving more than 300 injured.

Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

At the moment, Tahawwur Rana's interrogation is underway inside a high-security cell at National Investigation Agency’s Delhi headquarters. A 12-member team led by DIG Jaya Roy has been assigned the task.

In a late-night hearing, a special court at Patiala House had sent Rana to an 18-day custody of the NIA.

After a prolonged legal process preceding the successful extradition, he landed in Delhi at around 6.30pm on a special flight on Thursday.