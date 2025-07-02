Fordo ‘seriously and heavily damaged,’ Iran says, implements law to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has put into effect the law suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian state media reported Wednesday even as Tehran’s foreign minister said that American bombing had "seriously and heavily damaged" the Fordo facility.

"No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordo,” Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with CBS News broadcast on Tuesday. “That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran... is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government."

Intercepted Iranian communications downplayed the extent of damage caused by US strikes on Iran's nuclear programme, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing four people familiar with classified intelligence circulating within the US government.

President Donald Trump has said the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme, but US officials acknowledge it will take time to form a complete assessment of the damage.

Britain, France and Germany on Monday issued a joint condemnation of what they described as threats against Rafael Grossi, the director general of the IAEA, following an article in an Iranian newspaper calling for his execution.

“We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel,” they added.

The statement followed an article published in Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper — associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — which accused Grossi of being an Israeli Mossad agent and said he should be tried and executed if he enters Iran.

Foreign minister Araghchi had earlier stated that Grossi is "not welcome" in Iran, accusing him of “malign action” and a “regrettable role” which contributed to Iran’s parliament voting to suspend cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

Iranian officials have accused the IAEA of providing justification for Israel’s 12-day bombing campaign on Iran, which began on June 13, one day after the IAEA’s board declared Iran in violation of its treaty obligations.

"Misleading narratives have dire consequences, Mr Grossi, and demand accountability," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on June 19.

On Monday, Baghaei said that Iran could not be expected to ensure the safety of IAEA inspectors so soon after Israeli and US strikes hit its nuclear sites.