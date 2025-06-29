Flash floods kill 38 in Pakistan; 19 from one family swept away, Swat officials suspended

Death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan has risen to 38 with 63 injured as pre-monsoon showers continued to wreak havoc in various parts of the country, officials said.

The pre-monsoon spell began on June 26 and continued with intervals in different parts of the country, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday night, adding that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the northwest was the worst hit.

At least 19 people of the same family were killed when they were swept away by a flash flood on Friday in the Swat area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came under immense criticism for failing to help the family, which took refuge on higher ground for an hour when surrounded by flood water, but were ultimately swept away.

The provincial government suspended four officials and removed Swat Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Mahboob from his post for failing to save the family.

However, federal information minister Atta Tarar on Saturday demanded that the chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, should take responsibility for the deaths and resign.

Another 12 people were killed in Punjab and seven in Sindh provinces in rain-related incidents. While 41 people were injured in Punjab, 16 in Sindh and six in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in separate incidents.

Among other losses, 63 houses were damaged and 30 animals were killed across the country. Roads and bridges were also damaged in the rains and floods.

Rescue and rehabilitation efforts were going on to help those affected, the NDMA said.

Scattered rains were expected in the next 24 hours and an alert has been issued for glacial lake outburst floods, urban flooding, and flash floods across various regions of Pakis­tan over the next 24 to 48 hours, NDMA added.

The NDMA has urged all provincial and district administrations to remain on high alert to deal with all emergencies.

The monsoon weather system annually brings rains in the vast sub-continent region, including Pakistan.

