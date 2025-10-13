Hamas hands over seven Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas handed over seven Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza on Monday, an official involved in the operation said, under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, which was set to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails in exchange.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the biggest step yet toward ending two years of war, aims to pave the way for a lasting peace under a 20-point plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, who was due to land in Israel soon after the release.