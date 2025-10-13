MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 October 2025

Hamas hands over seven Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the biggest step yet toward ending two years of war, aims to pave the way for a lasting peace under a 20-point plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, who was due to land in Israel soon after the release

Reuters Published 13.10.25, 11:27 AM
Security officials stand outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, on the day Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025.

Security officials stand outside the Israeli military prison, Ofer, on the day Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. Reuters

Palestinian militant group Hamas handed over seven Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza on Monday, an official involved in the operation said, under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, which was set to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails in exchange.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the biggest step yet toward ending two years of war, aims to pave the way for a lasting peace under a 20-point plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, who was due to land in Israel soon after the release.

Also Read
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Night curbs & protect yourself' advice: Mamata Banerjee draws line for campus girls

'I am shocked to see the incident. But private medical colleges also take care of their students, specially the girl child in the nighttime. They should not be allowed to come out', the CM said
Women journalists among those who attended Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's news conference in New Delhi on Sunday.
Quote left Quote right

Invitations were sent to a specific list of journalists, there was no other intention

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT