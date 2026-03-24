MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

First cross-border rocket attack targets US toops in Syria amid US–Israel-Iran conflict

A rocket launcher platform, fixed on top of a burnt truck, has been seized in the Rabi'a district, west of Mosul

Reuters Published 24.03.26, 07:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

At least seven rockets were launched from the Iraqi town of Rabi'a towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Monday, two Iraqi security sources, the first attack of its kind since the start of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign on Iran.

A rocket launcher platform, fixed on a top of a burnt truck, was seized in the Rabi'a district, west of Mosul. It is believed that the launcher was used to fire the seven rockets towards the Rmeilan base in Syria, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first cross-border attack targeting U.S. troops in Syria since the start of the U.S.–Israel war with Iran, they added.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has already spilled beyond Iran's borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. military installations, and Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

RELATED TOPICS

Israel-Iran War Iraq
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tehran rejects US-Iran negotiation claims as Trump extends Strait of Hormuz deadline

President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the crucial waterway to international shipping, saying Monday that the US would hold off on threatened strikes against Iranian power plants for five days
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Given India’s external dependence on crude oil, situation requires proactive measures

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT