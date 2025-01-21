MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire in hotel at ski resort in northwestern Turkiye kills 10, injures 32

The fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said

AP Published 21.01.25, 12:14 PM
Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Gov. Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Representational image Shutterstock

A fire broke out at a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkiye on Tuesday, killing at least at least 10 people and hospitalizing another 32 with injuries, officials said.

The fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Gov. Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Aydin said.

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Aydin's office said 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

