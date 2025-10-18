Pakistan Army chief's latest barb at India: ‘No space for war in a nuclearised environment’

Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday cautioned India of a “decisive response” to any provocation, even as defence minister Rajnath Singh asserted that “every inch of Pakistan’s territory” lies within range of BrahMos.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad, General Munir said, “I advise and firmly caution India's military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.”

“We will never be intimidated, not coerced by rhetoric and will respond decisively to even a minor provocation without any qualms,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces had demonstrated “remarkable professionalism” and “far-reaching capabilities” during the recent conflict by “neutralising” threats from a “numerically superior adversary.”

Munir accused India of “using terrorism as a weapon to destabilise Pakistan,” warning that “all proxies using Afghan soil would be raised to dust,” in an apparent reference to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He also reiterated Pakistan’s “moral and diplomatic support” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called for resolving “core issues as per international norms.”

Calling Pakistan a “peace-loving country,” Munir said it enjoyed strong ties with “major powers, including the US and China.”

He congratulated graduating cadets, including those from friendly nations such as Malaysia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, calling the Pakistan Military Academy “a cornerstone of military excellence and international camaraderie.”

Earlier on Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh, while flagging off the first batch of BrahMos missiles from the BrahMos Aerospace unit, said India’s defence capabilities have become “a powerful deterrent.”

“Every inch of Pakistan’s territory lies within range of BrahMos. What happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer,” Rajnath said. “It made Pakistan realise that if India could create Pakistan, then if the time comes... I need not say more, you all are wise enough.”

Calling BrahMos “a symbol of India’s rising strength,” Rajnath added, “Operation Sindoor proved that victory is not just a small incident for us but it has become a habit.”

He said the operation had instilled “new confidence among Indians” and showcased the effectiveness of indigenously developed weapons to the world.

“Maintaining this confidence is now our collective responsibility,” the defence minister said, adding that the success of BrahMos manufacturing in Lucknow reflected “India’s growing confidence and capability in defence production.”

The newly inaugurated BrahMos unit, equipped with state-of-the-art integration and testing facilities, marks a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and India’s goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The hostilities ended on May 10 after four days of cross-border strikes and talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations.