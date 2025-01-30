FBI director nominee Kash Patel says two priorities for FBI - transparency, empowering good officers

On the eve of his confirmation hearing, US President Donald Trump’s FBI director nominee Kash Patel said he has two goals for the investigative agency: transparency and letting “good cops be cops.” Patel, 44, is the highest-ranking Indian-American nominated by President Trump in his administration. He will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday for his confirmation hearing.

“I believe two foundational steps are necessary to rebuild public confidence in the FBI,” Patel wrote in an op-ed in the prestigious Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

“First, let good cops be cops. Leadership means supporting agents in their mission to apprehend criminals and protect our citizens. If confirmed, I will focus on streamlining operations at headquarters while bolstering the presence of field agents across the nation,” he wrote. “Collaboration with local law enforcement is crucial to fulfilling the FBI’s mission,” he added.

“Second, transparency is essential,” he wrote, adding that members of Congress have hundreds of unanswered requests to the FBI.

“If confirmed, I will be a strong advocate for congressional oversight, ensuring that the FBI operates with the openness necessary to rebuild trust by simply replying to lawmakers,” Patel said.

“I am committed to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the FBI,” he said, calling them “warriors of justice” and asserting that he will “always have their backs because they have the backs of the American people.” Patel said that if confirmed, he intends to collaborate closely with the Justice Department to bring safety and relief to American communities.

Sharing his Indian-American roots, Patel said he carries not only the dreams of his parents but the hopes of millions of Americans who stand for “justice, fairness, and the rule of law.” If confirmed, he would be the first Indian-American to hold this position.

“My commitment to these principles is deeply rooted in my family’s history,” he said, adding, “My family instilled in me a deep respect for the rule of law and the transformative power of education. These values have shaped the driving force behind my career: protecting the rights enshrined in our Constitution.” “If confirmed, I will remain focused on the FBI’s core mission and not involve the bureau in prosecutorial decisions. Determining whether someone should be charged with a crime is the responsibility of the Justice Department, not the FBI. If confirmed, I will guide the agency in investigating criminals and safeguarding the homeland,” he said.

“Each step in my career has reinforced my commitment to due process and transparency,” Patel said.

