Elon Musk: ‘Regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week’

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday officially waved the white flag in his feud with Donald Trump, saying that he regretted some of his posts about the US President.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” the SpaceX and Tesla man posted on X on Wednesday afternoon India time.

The Telegraph Online had earlier reported how Musk and Trump seemed to have found common ground in the escalating protests in Los Angeles over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations against undocumented immigrants.

On Monday morning (India time), Musk had retweeted a post from Trump that said: “Governor Gavin Newscum and "Mayor" Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!”

The tech billionaire has also shared a number of other posts supportive of the Trump administration’s response to the protests, aligning with the call for decisive action to restore order.

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he said Trump figured in the files about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The fight between Trump and his trusted genius Musk had exploded JUne 6 when US they traded personal insults and explosive allegations on their respective social media platforms, Truth Social and X, as the virtual world lapped up the spectacle.

The clash had erupted over Trump’s signature “One Big, Beautiful Bill” tax and spending legislation, which Musk had opposed.

After Musk named Trump as being in the Epstein files – and said that that was the reason the files would not be made public – Trump said Musk had gone “CRAZY” and claimed he had asked the tech billionaire to leave his advisory role, a statement Musk dismissed as a “lie.”

Trump also threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX, which relies heavily on federal funding for its role in US space operations. In retaliation, Musk announced that SpaceX would begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft, critical for Nasa’s International Space Station missions.