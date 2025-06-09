Elon Musk, Donald Trump patch up? Los Angeles protests give estranged friends common ground

Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, whose public feud has dominated headlines in the last few days, seem to have found common ground in the escalating protests in Los Angeles over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

The demonstrations, which have turned violent in parts of the city, have prompted both men to voice support for federal intervention, despite their recent personal clashes.

On Monday morning (India time), Musk retweeted a post from Trump that said: “Governor Gavin Newscum and "Mayor" Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!”

The tech billionaire has also shared a number of other posts supportive of the Trump administration’s response to the protests, aligning with the call for decisive action to restore order.

“Federal authority must stand firm,” one post retweeted by Musk read, reflecting a shared stance with Trump on prioritising law enforcement in the face of unrest.

The convergence of views comes despite a recent deterioration in their relationship.

The shared posts are not the only signs of a patch up between Trump and his “genius” tech billionaire. Musk earlier deleted a post in which he said Trump figured in the files about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The protests erupted in Los Angeles following a series of high-profile ICE raids across Los Angeles, with at least 118 individuals arrested on suspected immigration violations since Friday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Clashes between protesters and law enforcement intensified over the weekend, with reports of teargas, rubber bullets, and burning vehicles in areas like Paramount and Compton. On Saturday, President Trump signed a memorandum authorising the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to the city, a move that has sparked fierce debate and drawn criticism from California governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Trump, posting on his Truth Social platform from Camp David, described the protests as “lawlessness” and accused local Democratic leaders of failing to protect citizens. He praised the National Guard’s role, stating, “The federal government will solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!”

His administration’s border czar, Tom Homan, further escalated rhetoric by warning that ICE operations would continue “every day” and that anyone interfering, including elected officials, could face arrest.

Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops has drawn sharp criticism from local leaders. Governor Newsom called the move a “serious breach of state sovereignty.” Mayor Bass described it as a “chaotic escalation.”

Protesters have decried the ICE raids as cruel and indiscriminate, with some holding signs reading “No human being is illegal” and others clashing with authorities near federal detention centres.

The protests, now in their third day, show no signs of abating, with organisers calling for further demonstrations. The situation remains tense, with reports of 11 arrests by the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday night and concerns about potential further escalation.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has indicated that 500 Marines are on “prepared-to-deploy” status.