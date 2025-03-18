MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits western Nepal, no damage or loss of lives reported

On March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in Baglung district also in western Nepal

PTI Published 18.03.25, 11:46 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude was recorded in western Nepal on Tuesday.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality by the tremor.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said that it recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located at Batulasain of Achham district, 450 km west of Kathmandu at 6:33 am.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the tremor.

On March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in Baglung district also in western Nepal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

