Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits western Nepal, no damage or loss of lives reported

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude was recorded in western Nepal on Tuesday.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality by the tremor.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said that it recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located at Batulasain of Achham district, 450 km west of Kathmandu at 6:33 am.

On March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in Baglung district also in western Nepal.

