Donald Trump wants nations to pay $1 billion to stay on his peace board, report says

The Trump administration wants nations to pay $1 billion to stay on his peace board, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a draft charter.

US President Donald Trump would serve as its inaugural chairman and each member state shall serve a term of no more than three years from this charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the chairman, the report said.

“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force,” according to a draft charter for the proposed group seen by Bloomberg says.

The board is described in the charter as “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.” It would become official once three member states agree to the charter.

Trump has invited a number of world leaders, including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney, to be part of a Board of Peace for Gaza, which would be formed under the broader umbrella of his new Board of Peace.

Several European nations have been invited to join the peace board, according to people familiar with the matter. The draft appears to suggest Trump himself would control the money, something that would be considered unacceptable to most countries who could have potentially joined the board, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The White House called the report "misleading" and said there is no minimum membership fee to join the "Board of Peace".

"This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity," the White House said on X.

The US State Department responded to Reuters' question on the matter by referring to previous social media posts about the board by Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff, which did not mention the number.