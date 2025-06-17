MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 June 2025

Donald Trump suggests he'll extend deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to sell app

Probably have to get China approval but I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it, says the President

Reuters Published 17.06.25, 07:10 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would likely extend a deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the popular video sharing app.

Trump had signed an order in early April to keep TikTok running for another 75 days after a potential deal to sell the app to American owners was put on ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Probably yeah, yeah," he responded when asked by reporters on Air Force One whether the deadline would be extended again.

"Probably have to get China approval but I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it.”

He indicated in an interview last month with NBC that he would be open to pushing back the deadline again. If it happens, it would be third time that the deadline has been extended.

RELATED TOPICS

TikTok Donald Trump China United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly, flights seems fraught with uncertainty; but air still remains safest form of travel

The thought of boarding the next train is normal at a time when reposing faith in aircraft seems tough. Some data may be reassuring
Jasprit Bumrah.
Quote left Quote right

Ruled out Test captaincy during the IPL, informed BCCI before Rohit, Virat's retirement

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT