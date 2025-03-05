Donald Trump says rule of un-elected bureaucrats over, everyone points to Elon Musk

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in a televised speech on Tuesday, six weeks into a tumultuous term during which he has upended decades of US foreign and domestic policy and stretched the limits of the presidency.

In the address, he declared the end of rule by “unelected bureaucrats,” framing his administration as the vanguard of a new era in American governance.

This got the Republican applause but many pointed at Elon Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who now helms Trump’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sat in the gallery as Trump stood by him as usual. He remarked that even Democrats appreciate Musk's efforts but are unwilling to admit it.

But for many Americans watching, Musk’s presence contradicted the very claim Trump was making.

The speech was met with defiance from the Democratic side of the chamber. A handful of Democrats walked out in protest. Others stayed but made their discontent clear.

Before Trump's speech on Tuesday, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi advised her fellow Democrats not to become part of the story.

That didn't work out so much.

Shortly after Trump began his remarks, Democratic Representative Al Green from Texas stood up and shouted that the president did not have a mandate.

"Sit your ass down!" Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican, yelled back at Green, who remained standing.

According to a transcript of Trump’s remarks, as recorded by The New York Times, the president reportedly said..

“We have hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been showing up to work. My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again.

And any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately. Because we are draining the swamp. It’s very simple. And the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over.”

A group of House Democrats waved signs that read “Musk steals,” “Save medicaid,” and “Protect veterans.”

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat, Michigan, brought a whiteboard and wrote different messages on it through Trump’s speech, including “No king” and “Lies.”

Then, as Trump declared, “The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over,” laughter rippled through the Democratic side of the chamber.

Unfazed, Trump pressed forward, taking the opportunity to shower praise on Musk, whose role in DOGE has been a key pillar of his administration’s efforts to overhaul government operations.

“Elon has been working hard, doing an incredible job with DOGE,” Trump said. “He’s finding waste like no one has ever seen before.”

Musk, smiling, gave a brief wave before taking his seat.

The internet wasted no time dissecting the contradictions.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat from Massachusetts, summed up the sentiment bluntly on X:“I agree with Donald Trump that an unelected bureaucrat should be fired. Let’s start with Elon Musk.”

Her post was met with widespread agreement.

“Trump said, ‘The days of being ruled by unelected bureaucrats are over.’ Meanwhile, shadow president and unelected billionaire Elon Musk watches from above, making sure Trump sticks to the script.”, another viral post read.

Another user was even more direct:“The days of being ruled by unelected bureaucrats are over????? Elon Musk is literally in the room.”

And then there was the economic critique:“Elon Musk is an unelected bureaucrat who steals wealth from the American people to enrich himself in the name of ‘efficiency.’”