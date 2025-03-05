MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Democrats disrupt Donald Trump’s speech to US Congress with protests, exits and silent signs

Reuters Published 05.03.25, 10:37 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint session of Congress as Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) holds a sign reading "This is not normal", in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025

Democrats protested President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday with signs reading "No King!" and "Save Medicaid," with some turning their backs on the Republican as he spoke and one lawmaker marched out by security.

Representative Al Green of Texas, a Democrat who plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump, loudly interrupted the speech in its first minutes by shouting that Trump did not have a mandate to cut safety net programs.

Republicans are trying to pass a spending bill that could significantly slash spending on popular social programs, including the Medicaid health insurance plan for low-income people, to pay for Trump's desired tax cut plan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the sergeant-at-arms to remove Green from the chamber, and Republicans cheered as Green relented - waving his cane in the air - and was led out.

Green told reporters afterward, "It's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security."

With Republicans holding majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, any impeachment effort against Trump is unlikely to advance.

Around a third of the Democrats' side of the chamber had emptied as Trump's address crossed the threshold to become the longest such speech on record at an hour and 30 minutes. The rest quickly departed as Republicans gave Trump a standing ovation when the speech ended after 100 minutes.

Trump dismissed their concerns.

"I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do," Trump said. "These people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday showed that 44% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance so far, with 51% disapproving.

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas and others turned their backs as Trump spoke, revealing messages like "Resist" and "No Kings live here" on the backs of their shirts before exiting.

Some stared bleakly, had their face in their hands or were looking at their phones. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon held up a Ukrainian flag as Trump launched into brief remarks about foreign policy.

Others held up small round signs that read "Save Medicaid," "Protect Veterans" and "Musk Steals," in reference to the drastic cost-cutting actions of billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan carried a white board, on which she scribbled different messages in response to Trump's words, including "No King!"

Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, the top Democrat on the House DOGE subcommittee who has insisted that Musk testify before lawmakers about his agency's actions, held up a sign behind Trump as he walked into the chamber.

"This is not normal," it read.

Republican Representative Lance Gooden of Texas snatched it from her and tossed it into the air.

