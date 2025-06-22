Donald Trump says he worked 'as a team' with Israel's prime minister to strike Iran

US President Donald Trump said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.”

But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack.

Trump called Iran “the bully of the Middle East” and warned of additional attacks if it didn't make peace.

“If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said at the White House after the bombings of Iran's nuclear facilities were announced earlier.

Trump portrayed the strike as a response to a long-festering problem, even if the objective was to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“For 40 years Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel,” Trump said. “They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs.”