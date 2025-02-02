Donald Trump launches trade war with tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on Chinese goods starting on Tuesday to address what he calls a national emergency of fentanyl and illegal immigration pouring into the United States.

Mexico and Canada, the top two U.S. trading partners, immediately vowed retaliatory tariffs, while China said it would challenge Trump's move at the World Trade Organization and take other "countermeasures".

Here are some comments from strategists and investors:

HOLGER SCHMIEDING, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BERENBERG BANK, LONDON

"There was some hope that there would be a last-minute negotiation breakthrough with Canada, especially. So, I would say this is a modest disappointment for markets, especially for the Canadian currency.

"For Europe, this is a mild negative in the sense that (Canada's) negotiations with Trump did not yield a last-minute result and the European response has been to negotiate.

"But still, we had this relief since Trump came to office that he isn't starting big tariffs, that we (Europe) are apparently not his prime priority of that.

"And hence the overall narrative holds that we hope to avoid big disruptive tariffs by offering some concessions on a) more military spending at b) importing much more natural gas from the U.S."

MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, ECONOMIST, SALTMARSH ECONOMICS, LONDON

"It's only a matter of time before the EU is targeted. In the meantime, the fact that Canada is responding and putting up tariffs against U.S. goods is a sign of things to come and demonstrates the risks to global trade.

"Trade tensions are unquestionably a headwind to GDP growth, but higher inflation will give central banks a dilemma in terms of how to respond. So there is a lot of information there for the markets to process.

"But, stronger headwinds to growth mean that the ECB (European Central Bank) will likely face even more pressure to ease monetary conditions."

NICK TWIDALE, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ATFX GLOBAL, SYDNEY

"I think we will see some gapping (on Monday) in the respective currencies. There was still some hope that there would be some form of reprieve, but that hasn't eventuated so we will see markets react. It's negative for CAD, MXN and CNH, as well as overall risk.

"Equities will open on the back foot in the Asian session, then we will be monitoring newswires hard again for further updates."

NICK FERRES, CIO, VANTAGE POINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, SINGAPORE

"My sense is to fade any negative reaction at the open in Asia, especially since there is room for negotiation. The tariffs are probably not as bad as feared, especially on China."

MOH SIONG SIM, STRATEGIST, BANK OF SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

"The tariffs - along with the possibility of tit-for-tat retaliation - will hurt growth in Mexico, Canada and China and, to a lesser extent, the U.S., when it kicks in on Tuesday. The dollar is likely to be supported given the tariff shock."

DUSTIN REID, CHIEF STRATEGIST, FIXED INCOME, MACKENZIE FINANCIAL, TORONTO

"I think it's quite negative for equities – they will be sold off, along with other risk assets. If the tariffs are implemented as seems likely now, they will have a very significant impact on price levels in the U.S. very quickly, which also will put a dent in equities and high-beta assets. I think it's very likely we'll see reciprocal tariffs announced. I'm assuming that happens as soon as this evening."

MARK MALEK, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SIEBERT FINANCIAL

"Until now the market has really been on Trump's side, but this is something where that could change and the market could challenge him for the first time. The unknown will perturb the market, no question about it."

RICK MECKLER, PARTNER, CHERRY LANE INVESTMENTS, FAMILY INVESTMENT OFFICE, NEW VERNON, NJ

"These generalized tariffs that cover a much wider range of products and are targeted toward social policy have usually proven to be a mistake. I think that's why the market has looked at this skeptically, and with anxiety, all along. With any delay in implementation, there will be some view that this is still a negotiating ploy."

"I would expect to see the market rattled by it if it's signed and issued, in the form we understand it might take.

"A full reaction won't be reached until it's clear this is the policy, however."