Donald Trump hails ‘historic’ India trade deal, says US coal exports to rise sharply

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the trade deal with India as “historic,” saying the United States will sharply ramp up coal exports to India and other partner countries.

Speaking at an event titled ‘Champion of Coal’, Trump said, “And under our leadership, we're becoming a massive energy exporter. In just the past few months, we've made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India and others to increase our coal exports dramatically.”

He added, “We're now exporting coal all over the world, and the quality of our coal is supposed to be...the finest anywhere in the world.”

The remarks come days after the US and India announced a framework for an interim trade agreement under which India will eliminate or cut tariffs on all American industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, while also committing to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US products over the next five years.

A joint statement issued on Friday said the two countries have reached a framework “regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.”

It noted that India “intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.”

The statement added that the framework reaffirms commitment to broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.