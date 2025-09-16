'One of the worst and most degenerate newspapers': Trump files $15 billion defamation suit against New York Times

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he is filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of waging a decades-long campaign of lies against him, his family, his businesses, and the Republican-led “America First” and “MAGA” movements.

“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The Republican leader alleged that the paper’s coverage amounted to “the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER,” citing its endorsement of Democratic rival Kamala Harris, which he claimed was “actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!”

Trump further charged that the paper had engaged in “a decades long method of lying” about him, comparing its reporting to what he described as “smears” by other outlets such as ABC, CBS, and 60 Minutes.

"The 'Times' has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole. I am PROUD to hold this once respected 'rag' responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely 'smearing' me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts," he wrote.

“They practiced this longterm INTENT and pattern of abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal,” he added.

The suit would be filed in Florida, he added, but gave no further details.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The lawsuit follows renewed tensions between Trump and the newspaper after it published articles linking him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump last week threatened legal action over reports involving a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to Epstein.