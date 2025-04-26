MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump calls Pahalgam terror attack ‘a bad one’; says India, Pakistan will ‘figure it out’ amid tensions

'I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though, that was a bad one. Over 30 people,' Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome

PTI Published 26.04.25, 01:27 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture 

US President Donald Trump on Friday said there has always been tensions between India and Pakistan and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”.

“I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad one yesterday, though, that was a bad one. Over 30 people,” Trump said during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome.

The US President was asked about tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed and if he would be talking to the leaders of the two nations.

There have been “tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it's been, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been", he said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Donald Trump Kashmir
