Trump administration cuts more than 1,300 jobs in education department

The education department announced on Tuesday that it was firing more than 1,300 workers, effectively gutting the agency that manages federal loans for college, tracks student achievement and enforces civil rights laws in schools.

The layoffs mean that the department, which started the year with 4,133 employees, will now have a work force of about half that size after less than two months with President Donald Trump in office. In addition to the 1,315 workers who were fired on Tuesday, 572 employees accepted separation packages offered in recent weeks and 63 probationary workers were terminated last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cuts could portend an additional move by Trump to essentially dismantle the department, as he has said he wants to do.

Linda McMahon, the education secretary, described the layoffs as part of an effort to deliver services more efficiently and said the changes would not affect student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students or competitive grant making.

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the department of education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents and teachers,” McMahon said.

Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, wrote on social media that he had spoken with McMahon and received assurance that cuts would not affect the department’s “ability to carry out its statutory obligations”.

New York Times News Service