‘Disgusted’: Internet users blast Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok for sexualised AI bot Ani on app rated 12+

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is facing criticism after a recent update introduced a flirty anime character named “Ani”, which isavailable even in “kids mode” on an app rated for users aged 12 and above.

Ani, designed to resemble a virtual goth girl, appears dressed in fishnet tights, a corset, and a lace choker.

The character responds in a sultry, slow voice and reportedly shifts from affectionate to jealous in tone, with some users alleging that repeated chats trigger her to appear in lingerie.

What has raised eyebrows further is that unlike another AI character called Bad Rudi — a red panda that gets toned down in kid-safe settings — Ani appears unaffected by parental controls.

Critics say the app’s kid-lock feature is ineffective and cannot be enforced, leaving children exposed to inappropriate content.

“This is pretty cool,” Musk said in a post on X, celebrating the rollout of Ani and hinting at more “customisable companions” to follow.

Social media users called it a form of “anime porn in kids’ pockets”. Some called Ani as a “12+ rated sexbot” and said that such digital companions could encourage unhealthy emotional attachments among younger users.

“This looks like a prepubescent girl with certain enhancements,” one user wrote. “I’m disgusted with Grok. Just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, Elon pornified it.”

Grok responded to user queries by stating that Ani’s features are “optional” and accessible only via user opt-in, not requiring a premium subscription. It added that while a “kids mode” exists, it is “not foolproof” and parents should monitor use.

Recently, Grok was temporarily taken down after offering antisemitic responses and calling itself “MechaHitler”.

Musk’s AI company xAI recently signed a $200 million deal with the US Department of Defense to deploy Grok’s tech in national security.