India urges Bangladesh to release 34 fishermen held for alleged border breach

Bangladesh has apprehended 34 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in its territorial waters and India has been pressing Dhaka to ensure their safe and early return, official sources said on Friday.

The fishermen along with their two fishing trawlers were apprehended on the intervening night of July 14 and 15, they said.

Immediately after information about the incident was received, the Indian high commission in Bangladesh took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels and immediate consular access to the fishermen, the sources said.

"We are constantly pursuing the matter for facilitating the safe and early return of all the fishermen along with their boats," one of the sources said.

A total of 34 Indian fishermen along with two of their Indian fishing trawlers -- FB Jhor and FB MaMagal Chandi -- were apprehended by Bangladesh authorities near Mongla, the sources said.

The Bangladeshi authorities accused the Indian nationals of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Bangladeshi territorial waters, they said.

The incident comes amid continuing strain in India-Bangladesh relations.

There has been a sharp downturn in the ties after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

