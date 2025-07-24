'Went off radar': Missing Russian plane crashes with over 40 aboard, burning fuselage found

Rescuers have located the burning fuselage of a Russian passenger plane that went missing earlier Thursday in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East, officials confirmed.

The aircraft, an An-24 operated by Angara Airlines, disappeared from radar while en route from the city of Blagoveshchensk—on the Russian-Chinese border—to the town of Tynda, just a few kilometres from its destination.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight, prompting a wide-scale search operation involving helicopters and emergency response teams.

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane," said regional Governor Vasily Orlov on Telegram.

According to Orlov, the plane was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, along with six crew members. However, Russia’s emergencies ministry offered a slightly different estimate, saying there were around 40 people on board.

News agency SHOT reported that the aircraft was close to Tynda when contact was lost.

A rescue helicopter located the aircraft’s burning remains, an official from the emergencies ministry told Reuters.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties. Search and recovery operations remain underway.

