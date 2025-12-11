Disagreements over Ukraine resolved with US, Moscow says; Trump plans Russia investments

Russia on Thursday said its disagreements with the US over Ukraine had been resolved, while a US news report outlined a Donald Trump plan that would revive Russian energy flows and channel major US investment into that country.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that all “misunderstandings” had been resolved following a meeting earlier this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavrov said the talks confirmed “mutual understandings” reached between Putin and Trump at a summit in Alaska in August.

“Now, here, in our negotiations with the Americans on the Ukraine issue, I personally believe that the misunderstandings and miscommunications have been resolved,” Lavrov said.

He said Russia wants a package of documents agreed to underpin a long-term and sustainable peace deal in Ukraine with security guarantees for all parties involved.

“We have conveyed to our American colleagues additional proposals concerning collective security guarantees,” he said. “We understand that when discussing security guarantees, we cannot limit ourselves to Ukraine alone.”

He also said that Russia would not accept Ukraine getting Nato membership and that Moscow wanted protection for Russian-speakers in Ukraine.

Lavrov said the visit by Witkoff had helped eliminate misunderstandings between Moscow and Washington, although the Kremlin said at the time that Russia and the US did not reach a compromise on a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine after a five-hour Kremlin meeting between Putin, Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Lavrov further added that Moscow had handed over Russia’s proposals on collective security guarantees to Washington.

Earlier, the Kremlin had praised the 2 December meeting with Witkoff and Kushner as “constructive”, although no major breakthroughs were reached to solve the Ukraine war.

What Trump’s peace plan includes

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine includes proposals to restore Russian energy flows to Europe, major US investment in Russian rare earths and energy, and tapping frozen Russian sovereign assets.

The newspaper said the plans were detailed in appendices to peace proposals handed to European counterparts over recent weeks.

They include a plan for US financial firms and other businesses to tap $200 billion of frozen Russian sovereign assets for projects in Ukraine, including a major new data centre powered by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant now controlled by Russian forces.

US companies would invest in Russian strategic sectors such as rare-earth extraction and oil drilling in the Arctic, while Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the world would be restored, the report stated.

The proposed US–Russian energy deals can be compared to an economic version of the 1945 Yalta conference, at which the Soviet Union, the United States and Britain divided up their spheres of interest in Europe, The report added, quoting an unidentified European official.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, formed of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Responding to the WSJ report, the Kremlin said Russia remains open to investment and is interested in foreign investment.