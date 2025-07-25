Trump’s name surfaces in Epstein files, US Attorney General Pam Bondi's briefing reveals

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump in the spring that his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to three people with knowledge of the exchange.

The disclosure came as part of a broader briefing on the re-examination of the case against Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, by FBI agents and prosecutors. It was made by Bondi during a meeting that also included the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, and covered a variety of topics. Bondi frequently meets with Trump to brief him on various matters, officials said.

Bondi and Blanche, both of whom previously served as lawyers for Trump, informed the President that his name, as well as those of other high-profile figures, had come up in their re-examination of documents connected to the case that had not previously been made public.

It is not clear how significant the references to Trump are. But the briefing sheds light on West Wing discussions at a moment when the President's team is trying to quell the rebellion among those Trump supporters who feel that he led them astray with claims that they would make the files available.

New York Times News Service