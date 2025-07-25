MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 July 2025

Trump’s name surfaces in Epstein files, US Attorney General Pam Bondi's briefing reveals

Bondi and Blanche, both of whom previously served as lawyers for Trump, informed the President that his name, as well as those of other high-profile figures, had come up in their re-examination of documents connected to the case that had not previously been made public

New York Times News Service Published 25.07.25, 10:35 AM
US Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to the media, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 27, 2025.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to the media, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 27, 2025. Reuters file picture

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump in the spring that his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to three people with knowledge of the exchange.

The disclosure came as part of a broader briefing on the re-examination of the case against Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, by FBI agents and prosecutors. It was made by Bondi during a meeting that also included the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, and covered a variety of topics. Bondi frequently meets with Trump to brief him on various matters, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bondi and Blanche, both of whom previously served as lawyers for Trump, informed the President that his name, as well as those of other high-profile figures, had come up in their re-examination of documents connected to the case that had not previously been made public.

It is not clear how significant the references to Trump are. But the briefing sheds light on West Wing discussions at a moment when the President's team is trying to quell the rebellion among those Trump supporters who feel that he led them astray with claims that they would make the files available.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US aviation administration rules out Boeing fuel control unit fault in AI crash probe

Air India said on Tuesday it has completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch locking mechanism on all 787 and 737 aircraft, with no issues detected
France President Emmanuel Macron
Quote left Quote right

Israel will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian entity that would endanger our existence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT