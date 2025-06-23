Crisis to turnaround in just 20 months: How Netanyahu's political career rebounded

Twenty months ago, in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career teetered on a precipice. As Israel’s Prime Minister, he had overseen the deadliest military lapse in the country’s history, wrecking his security credentials and collapsing support for his government.

The US’s overnight attack on Iran on Sunday, coupled with Israel’s own recent strikes, has taken Netanyahu to the brink of political redemption. For decades, he dreamed of thwarting Iran’s nuclear programme, defining it as the greatest threat to Israel’s future, and its destruction as his highest military priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he is as close to reaching that goal as he may ever get. To many Israelis, it is a success that helps to revive his reputation as a guardian of their security, raises his chances of re-election and, depending on how the next weeks develop, could cement his historical legacy.

“This night marks Netanyahu’s greatest achievement since he first came to power in 1996,” said Mazal Mualem, a biographer of Netanyahu. “From the perspective of the public, he has achieved a victory against what is considered the greatest threat to Israel since its founding.”

In Iran, the short-term consequences of the US strikes have yet to play out. It is not yet clear if they completely destroyed their targets. Even if they did, Israel could continue to attack Iran, seeking to further destabilise the Iranian government.

Iran fired another barrage of missiles at Israel on Sunday, and many fear it will retaliate against US military bases, embassies and interests. That could prompt more US and Israeli strikes on Iran, lengthening the war.

Alternatively, if the Iranian response is limited, the Israeli government may wind down the war, satisfied that it has achieved most of what it hoped for.

Regardless of what happens next in Iran, Netanyahu’s success has already changed the political landscape in Israel. After Israel began striking Iran more than a week ago, broadcasters published opinion polling that suggested his coalition had greater support than at almost any point since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in late 2023.

On Sunday morning, his biggest domestic critics even applauded the success of his campaign, including his achievement in persuading President Trump to join the battle and destroy targets that Israeli warplanes could not reach.

“I don’t have a problem with him enjoying this moment,” Yair Lapid, the leader of the Opposition, said of Netanyahu on Sunday in a radio interview. “This is a success for Netanyahu, a success for Trump, and a success for the free world. This is what needed to happen.”

New York Times News Service