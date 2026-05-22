‘Copied but..motto is same’: Inspired by India, Pakistan gets its ‘Cockroach Awami Party’

The rise of India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) across social media platforms has inspired similar groups across the border in Pakistan. Among the groups there are the Cockroach Awami Party (CAP) and the Cockroach Awami League (CAL).

One of the first to emerge on Instagram was Cockroach Awami Party, which had clearly written in its bio that it had taken inspiration from the Indian movement. “Yeah copied but who cares. Motto is same," the bio read. The account has till now managed to garner more than 1,700 followers.

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The Pakistani account stated that it is “not associated with any single person or any single team" and aims to become “the real voice of every Gen-Z" in Pakistan.

The logo of the group is also similar to its Indian counterpart; however, they have used green-and-white branding to position themselves as an alternative to mainstream parties like Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (N) or PML-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Other similar pages have appeared on Instagram as well as X. An account, @CockroachAP, has stated in its bio, “Those whom the system treated as cockroaches, we are the voice of those people".

A page called Cockroach Awami League Pakistan claimed that it was the “official account" of the Cockroach Awami League (CAL) and used the slogan, “We remain alive in every situation".

India's Cockroach Janta Party, which had begun its journey as a satire, soon turned into a political movement garnering the support of more than 19 million followers on Instagram.

The Cockroach Janta Party started after the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, compared unemployed youth and activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a Supreme Court hearing.

"There are youngsters like cockroaches, they don't get any employment, they don't have any place in profession," Kant said. However, he later clarified, saying that he was referring to people who enter professions by using a fake degree.